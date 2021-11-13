Luukkonen Blanks Monsters for First AHL Shutout
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 32 shots he faced for his fist American Hockey League shutout to backstop the Rochester Americans (7-4-0-0) to a 4-0 win over the Cleveland Monsters (5-2-1-3) Saturday at The Blue Cross Arena.
SCORING SUMMARY
1 2 3 OT SO FINAL
Cleveland 0 0 0 -- -- 0
Rochester 2 1 1 -- -- 4
Amerks forwards JJ Peterka (1+1) and Jack Quinn (1+1) both had multi-point nights with a goal and an assist each, while rookie forward Brandon Biro (0+2) posted his second multi-effort of the year with two assists. Veteran forward Michael Mersch (1+0) added a tally on the night, while defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (1+0) rounded out the scoring for the Amerks. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (0+1) and forwards Peyton Krebs (0+1) and Linus Weissbach (0+1) all added helpers.
Luukkonen (4-4-0-1) made his fourth-straight start in the crease and his third in just four days.
For the second straight night, it was the Amerks getting on the board first to open the scoring thanks to Peterka's third goal of the season 6:34 into the contest. As the Monsters were attempting to breakout of the defensive zone, Quinn caused a turnover just outside the blueline when he picked the pocket of former Amerk Justin Danforth. Krebs quickly gathered the loose puck and caught Peterka streaking up the middle of the ice. The rookie forward caught the pass in stride before snapping a shot through the legs of Berube to put Rochester ahead 1-0.
Rochester doubled its lead in the final minute of the opening period, capitalizing on a defensive zone breakdown by the Monsters. A face-off in the Cleveland zone was won by the Monsters, but Mersch managed to elude his defender from the left-wing boards, and while warding off another, zipped shot inside the near post from a near-impossible angle to give the Amerks a 2-0 advantage with 35 seconds remaining in the frame.
Cleveland nearly cut the deficit in half midway through the second period, but a highlight reel save by Luukkonen preserved the Amerks' two-goal lead. After stopping a long-range shot from just inside the blueline, Carson Meyer, the game-winning goal-scorer from last night, seemingly had a wide-open net to convert the rebound. Luukkonen, however, made it across his crease in time to deny the second-chance opportunity with his outstretched leg to preserve his shutout.
Just minutes after the timely save from their goaltender, the Amerks upped their lead to 3-0 following yet another defensive zone turnover by the Monsters. As Berube attempted to leave the puck for his defenseman, Peterka intercepted the exchange and quickly spun a centering pass to Quinn in the high slot. Quinn, who just last night became the first AHL rookie to reach eight goals through his first 10 games of the season, threw a shot on goal that pinballed its way through traffic and in for his team-leading ninth goal this year.
Fitzgerald gave Rochester its largest lead of the night midway through the third period with his third of the season to seal the 4-0 victory.
Rochester continues its four-game homestand on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when they host the first-place Utica Comets in a North Division showdown at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time between the intrastate rivals is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
CLEVELAND GAMECENTER ROCHESTER
None GOAL-SCORERS J. Peterka (3), M. Mersch (7),
J. Quinn (9), C. Fitzgerald (3)
J. Berube - 21/25 (L) GOALTENDERS
Luukkonen - 32/32 (W)
0-4 POWER-PLAY 0-2
2-2 PENALTY KILL 4-4
32 SHOTS ON GOAL 25
VIDEO CENTER
GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHWUmfIoMZE
SETH APPERT POST-GAME: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=exKC0KVL6DM
JJ PETERKA POST-GAME: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n509GAdoIbE
UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN POST-GAME: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WgRhMqkjUI
BRANDION BIRO POST-GAME: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZAxzkRAm60
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021
- Yet Another Shortie in Overtime Thriller at PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Fall to Bears, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Rally for Point, Fall to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Roll at Grand Rapids 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- McGing's OT Heroics Lift T-Birds to Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Earn a Point, Fall in Overtime to Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Luukkonen Blanks Monsters for First AHL Shutout - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Defeated by Checkers, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-0 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Schwindt's Hat Trick, Gibson's Shutout Lead Checkers to Win in Wilkes-Barre - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Greg Mckegg Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Receive Future Considerations from Belleville - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Set Record for Best Start in Team History - Utica Comets
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Olli Juolevi Joins Checkers on Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday against Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Visit to Providence to Battle the Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fucale Returns to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Smith Recalled, Grimaldi Assigned - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Look to Open Weekend with Win in Chicago - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game #10: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rookies And Power-Play Prevail As Tucson Defeats Ontario 8-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Woo Has 3 Points, DiPietro Makes 28 Saves in Canucks Emphatic Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Defeated in Shootout against Stockton, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Fall 2-1 in Shootout against Colorado - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Start Slow, Rolled by Canucks 7-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Earn a Point in OT Setback to Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Hands Reign First Regulation Loss - Ontario Reign
- Heat Win Streak Hits Team-Record Nine Games with Shootout Victory - Stockton Heat
- Calvin Pickard's Shutout Lefts Griffins over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Connolly Keeps Scoring Streak Rolling in Loss to Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Overcome on OT at Laval - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Luukkonen Blanks Monsters for First AHL Shutout
- Amerks Edged by Monsters in Back-And-Forth Affair
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, November 12 vs. Cleveland
- Second-Period Surge Sends Amerks Past Penguins
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, November 10 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton