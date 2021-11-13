Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled goaltender Jake Oettinger from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Oettinger, 22, has appeared in 10 AHL games with Texas so far in 2021-22. The goaltender owns a 4-5-1 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.62 goals against average this season. Oettinger has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his 10 appearances on the season and has recorded 30-plus saves in five appearances.
Oettinger has earned an 11-8-7 record with a 2.36 GAA and a .911 SV% in 29 career regular-season NHL appearances, all with Dallas. He made his regular-season NHL debut in 2020-21, finishing third among rookie goaltenders in GAA (2.36) and fourth in SV% (.911) last season.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound native of Lakeville, Minn. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (26th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
