IceHogs Receive Future Considerations from Belleville
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have received future considerations from the Belleville Senators in exchange for forward Chris Wilkie.
Wilkie, 25, skated in one game with the IceHogs this season, making his season debut on Oct. 30 at Texas. The Omaha, Nebraska, native recorded eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 22 games with the IceHogs last season and tied for the AHL lead with three shorthanded goals.
