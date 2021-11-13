Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday against Henderson

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (9-0-1-0; 1st Pacific) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (5-4-1-1; t-3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Stockton 1280 and via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

Nine games, nine wins, and now the Heat look to push the win streak to double digits after Friday's come-from-behind, shootout win in the first-ever meeting against the Henderson Silver Knights. Stockton got goals from Adam Ruzicka and Jakob Pelletier in the victory, while Justin Kirkland netted the lone shootout marker and Adam Werner held a clean sheet in three Silver Knights attempts.

UNMATCHED

With nine consecutive wins, the Stockton Heat are officially riding the longest win streak in team history, besting the eight straight set in the 2020-21 season. In that span, Stockton has outscored its opponents by a margin of 36-19 while holding divisional foes without a point in the standings in seven of the nine matchups.

COMEBACK KIDS

Friday was the first time all season the Heat trailed through two periods of play, and Jakob Pelletier's game-tying goal before the midway point of the third frame proved enough to push the game beyond regulation, locking up a point for Stockton.

WORKING OVERTIME

The Heat have had to work past 60 minutes in each of the last two games, first a Wednesday overtime contest against the Bakersfield Condors followed by Friday's shootout win over Henderson. Saturday's contest against the Silver Knights is the last game for the Heat until Sunday, November 21.

LONELY AT THE TOP

With Friday's win coupled with a regulation loss for the Ontario Reign, the Stockton Heat took over first place in the Pacific Division for the first time this season. Stockton and Ontario are tied with 19 points in the standings, but the Heat have a higher point percentage with a game in hand and a slightly better goal differential on the year over the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

YOUTH WILL BE SERVED

Jakob Pelletier came through with a timely goal for the second-straight contest on Friday, claiming Wednesday's game-winner in overtime and Friday's equalizer to push the game to OT. Pelletier ranks third among AHL rookies with 12 points, is fourth among the group with five goals and he leads the league with three game-winners on the young season.

SEATS FOR SOLDIERS

A special thank you to Seats For Soldiers donors for this evening's Military Appreciation Night:

Tammy Hunt

Wes Rhea, Visit Stockton

TCT LLC.

End of Watch Fund

San Joaquin Steel Co., Inc.

San Francisco Bay Co.

Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation

Humana

