Moose Roll at Grand Rapids 6-2
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (7-5-1-0) finished their road swing with a Saturday night rematch against the Grand Rapids Griffins (5-5-0-1).
Manitoba started the scoring in the first period. Jimmy Oligny raced into the zone and hammered a David Gustafsson feed past Viktor Brattstrom for the 1-0 lead at 6:40 of the first frame. Manitoba kept their foot on the gas and were rewarded with a second goal. C.J. Suess skated into the zone on the rush and powered his way towards the net. The forward unleashed a wicked shot that eluded Brattstrom at 10:49. The Griffins cut the lead to one with a tally from Turner Elson. The forward was left alone in front of Moose netminder Arvid Holm and made it 2-1 at 12:40. Manitoba fought back and found twine once again, this time off the stick of Mikey Eyssimont. The forward corralled the puck behind the net and wrapped it around past the pad of Brattstrom for a 3-1 lead at 14:54. The Moose struck not even a minute later with Jeff Malott sweeping the puck in after a Kristian Reichel shot was left lying just outside the crease. The horn sounded with the Moose ahead 4-1 after 20 minutes of play and leading in shots 19-4.
The Griffins emerged for the second period with a different netminder between the pipes, as Calvin Pickard took over for Brattstrom. Grand Rapids scored first this frame as the Moose had a breakdown in the defensive zone. That led to the 4-2 goal from Kyle Criscuolo at 9:33. Despite being outshot 10-2 by the Griffins in the middle stanza, Holm was steady and kept the Moose ahead 4-2 after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Manitoba 21-14.
The Moose went looking for offence in the third and quickly found some on the power play. Greg Meireles was the recipient of the goal and pushed the Moose lead to 5-2 at 1:25. A few moments later the Moose would extend their lead once again, this time with a goal from Cole Maier. The forward banged home the rebound after a power rush from Evan Polei. At the 3:40 mark of the final frame the Moose held a 6-2 advantage. Manitoba controlled the rest of the period and secured themselves a 6-2 road victory. Arvid Holm picked up the win and made 14 saves in the affair. Final shots on goal favoured Manitoba 35-16.
Statbook
Jeff Malott finished the game with two points (1G, 1A)
C.J. Suess ended the night with two points (1G, 1A)
Cole Maier had a pair of points (1G, 1A) in the win
Malott, Suess and Heinola led the way with four shots on goal each
The Moose posted a 3-2-1-0 record on their six-game road swing
What's Next?
The Moose return home to begin a stretch of five games at home. They take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
