Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
D'Orio rose to prominence with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).
In 45 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has amassed a 3.33 goals against average, .891 save percentage, one shutout and a 16-21-3 record.
Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Nov. 13, against the Charlotte Checkers. Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
