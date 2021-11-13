Forward Greg Mckegg Recalled by New York Rangers

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Saturday afternoon that the club has recalled forward Greg McKegg from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. McKegg, 29, has skated in eight games with the Rangers this season.

McKegg made his debut with the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday night, skating in the team's 6-4 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds. He finished with a +3 rating in the game, his only appearance in the AHL this season.

In his career, McKegg has scored 34 points (19 g, 15 a) in 198 NHL games. In 325 career AHL games, McKegg has scored 195 career points (82 g, 113 a).

