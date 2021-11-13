Calvin Pickard's Shutout Lefts Griffins over Moose

November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Calvin Pickard's first shutout of the year propelled the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 2-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday at Van Andel Arena, marking the Griffins third win in just as many outings and fourth victory in the past five games.

Pickard's shutout was his fourth of his Griffins career, moving him into a tie for 10th place in franchise history with Jani Hurme, Martin Prusek, and Eddie Pasquale. Pickard now has won four straight and has allowed one goal or less in five of his seven starts.

The opening period started well for the Griffins as they got on the board at the 5:12 mark. Jonatan Berggren sent a no-look pass that sailed through the defenders' legs to Turner Elson who made a diving fall for the tap-in score at the right post. Berggren's helper pushed his point streak (3-3-6) to five games.

Manitoba started to attack the goal when Simon Lundmark shot from the right circle with 11:52 remaining but Pickard held his own. Later in the first at the 16:52 mark, the Moose found themselves on a 2-on-1 break as Cole Perfetti skated down the slot with a chance to tie the game at one but Pickard was up for the task.

As the second frame began, Manitoba continued to pressure the net as they registered 14 shots, however the brick wall of Pickard was too much.

With 19 seconds remaining in the period, Tyler Spezia connected with Riley Barber who was skating down the left side and broke past the defenders to shoot a laser from the slot over the glove of Mikhail Berdin to give Grand Rapids a 2-0 lead. Barber's tally was his fifth of the year, pushing his point streak (4-4-8) to five games.

As the final period started Manitoba hoped to cut the deficit to one during a power play midway through the frame, but Pickard stood tall to keep his perfect game alive.

As 2:11 remained in the contest, Manitoba pulled Berdin for an extra skater, hoping to mark a tally. However, Pickard stayed poised and recorded his first shutout of the season.

Notes

*Patrick Curry made his season debut. *Luke Witkowski recorded his 400th game as a pro *The Griffins earned a shutout for the first time since May 11, 2021 when they blanked Cleveland 2-0. *Taro Hirose extended his point streak (2-6-8) to five games.

Manitoba 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Elson 3 (Berggren, Murphy), 5:12. Penalties-Meireles Mb (slashing), 13:41.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Barber 5 (Spezia, Hirose), 19:41. Penalties-Maier Mb (high-sticking), 15:51; Shine Gr (slashing), 15:51; McIsaac Gr (high-sticking), 17:00.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Pearson Gr (tripping), 7:14; Gawanke Mb (roughing), 9:25; Shine Gr (roughing), 9:25.

Shots on Goal-Manitoba 10-14-10-34. Grand Rapids 8-8-9-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.

Goalies-Manitoba, Berdin 4-4-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 5-2-0 (34 shots-34 saves).

A-9,025

Three Stars

1. GR Pickard (W, 34 saves); 2. GR Elson (goal); 3. GR Barber (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 5-4-0-1 (11 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 13 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.

Manitoba: 6-5-1-0 (13 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 13 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.