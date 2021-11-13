Fucale Returns to Chocolate and White
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Zach Fucale has been re-assigned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Fucale, 26, became the first goaltender in Washington history to record a shutout in his NHL debut on Thursday, stopping 21 shots in a 2-0 win at Detroit.
With Hershey this season, Fucale is 3-0-2 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. During the 2020-21 season, the Laval, Quebec, native led the AHL in goals-against average (1.80) and ranked second in save percentage (.932), establishing career highs in both categories. Fucale played 11 games with Hershey, the most games he has played at the AHL level since the 2017-18 season, posting a 9-2-0-1 record. Fucale's nine wins were tied for eighth in the AHL, while his two losses were the fewest among goaltenders with at least 660 minutes played. Fucale and Pheonix Copley received the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltenders on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.
The Bears are back in action tonight at Syracuse. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.
