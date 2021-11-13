Griffins Three-Game Win Streak Ends against Manitoba
November 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Manitoba Moose 6-2 on Saturday at Van Andel Arena, which ended their three-game winning streak.
Despite the loss, Riley Barber (4-5-9), Jonatan Berggren (3-4-7) and Taro Hirose (2-7-9) all extended their point streak to six games.
The opening period was not in the Griffins favor as they let in four goals, the most given up in a period this season. At the 6:40 mark, Manitoba's Austin Poganski made a pass to Jimmy Oligny who stood in the slot and sent a one-timer through the legs of netminder Victor Brattstrom and gave the Moose the early score.
With 9:11 remaining in the period, Manitoba attacked again when C.J. Suess danced around the defenders in the Grand Rapids' zone and fired a wrister into the net, extending its lead to two.
After a pair of unanswered goals, Berggren stood at the left circle and connected with Turner Elson as he skated down the slot by himself to put the Griffins on the board at the 12:40 mark. This tally marked Elson's second straight game with a goal and third in the last four contests.
Just as Grand Rapids scored its first, Manitoba added another to its lead. With 5:06 remaining, Mikey Eyssimont chased the puck behind the net and wrapped around the goal mouth for the score.
At the 15:14 mark in the opening period, Kristian Reichel fought for the loose puck when teammate Jeff Malott got free and stood in between the circles and smashed the puck into the right corner, extending the Manitoba lead to three.
As the middle frame began, Brattstrom was relieved of his duties by Calvin Pickard. The Griffins then went on to allow just two shots in the second, which was the fewest allowed in a period this campaign.
With 10:27 left in the frame, Barber got tripped by an opposing players stick and slid to make a pass to an open Kyle Criscuolo who stood left of the goal crease and reduced the Grand Rapids deficit to two, marking his second goal of the season.
As the final period started, Manitoba looked to take advantage on the power play. At the 1:25 mark, Malott took a shot but Pickard was able to make the save. However, the rebound fell to Greg Meireles and he finished the opportunity in the left corner to extend the Moose lead, 5-2.
With 16:20 remaining, Reichel skated down the right side on a 2-on-1 break and found Maier who took a shot from the slot to give Manitoba the 6-2 victory.
The third period saw Grand Rapids register only two shots, marking the fewest attempts in a period for the Griffins this year. Grand Rapids garnered just 16 total shots in the contest, which was the fewest attempts in a game since Oct. 22, 2021 when the team totaled 22 chances at Manitoba.
Notes
*D.J. King registered his first AHL point on an assist.
Manitoba 4 0 2 - 6
Grand Rapids 1 1 0 - 2
1st Period-1, Manitoba, Oligny 2 (Poganski, Gustafsson), 6:40. 2, Manitoba, Suess 1 (Heinola, Nogier), 10:49. 3, Grand Rapids, Elson 4 (Berggren, King), 12:40. 4, Manitoba, Eyssimont 5 (Maier, Kovacevic), 14:54. 5, Manitoba, Malott 3 (Reichel), 15:14. Penalties-Polei Mb (fighting), 9:20; Witkowski Gr (fighting), 9:20.
2nd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Criscuolo 2 (Barber, Hirose), 9:33. Penalties-Kovacevic Mb (slashing), 4:35; Oligny Mb (roughing), 10:43; Eyssimont Mb (fighting), 20:00; Newpower Gr (instigating, fighting, misconduct - instigating), 20:00.
3rd Period-7, Manitoba, Meireles 2 (Malott, Suess), 1:25 (PP). 8, Manitoba, Maier 4 (Polei, Kovacevic), 3:40. Penalties-Poganski Mb (interference), 5:20; Eyssimont Mb (tripping), 13:28.
Shots on Goal-Manitoba 19-2-14-35. Grand Rapids 4-10-2-16.
Power Play Opportunities-Manitoba 1 / 1; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.
Goalies-Manitoba, Holm 2-1-1 (16 shots-14 saves). Grand Rapids, Brattstrom 0-3-1 (19 shots-15 saves); Pickard 5-2-0 (16 shots-14 saves).
A-6,969
Three Stars
1. MB Suess (goal, assist); 2. MB Malott (goal, assist); 3. MB Maier (goal, assist)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 5-5-0-1 (11 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 17 vs. Chicago 11 a.m.
Manitoba: 7-5-1-0 (15 pts.) / Thu., Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 13, 2021
- Wild Explode for Five Goals, Shutout Admirals 5-0 - Iowa Wild
- Islanders Leave Canada with a Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Three-Game Win Streak Ends against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Earn Shootout Victory in Gritty Effort at Syracuse - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Outshoot Marlies in Vain - Chicago Wolves
- Yet Another Shortie in Overtime Thriller at PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Fall to Bears, 5-4, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Rally for Point, Fall to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Roll at Grand Rapids 6-2 - Manitoba Moose
- McGing's OT Heroics Lift T-Birds to Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Providence Bruins Earn a Point, Fall in Overtime to Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Luukkonen Blanks Monsters for First AHL Shutout - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Comeback to Knock off Bruins in Overtime 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Defeated by Checkers, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Come up Short in 4-0 Loss to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Schwindt's Hat Trick, Gibson's Shutout Lead Checkers to Win in Wilkes-Barre - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Greg Mckegg Recalled by New York Rangers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Receive Future Considerations from Belleville - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Set Record for Best Start in Team History - Utica Comets
- Alex D'Orio Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Olli Juolevi Joins Checkers on Conditioning Stint - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Extend Team-Record Win Streak Saturday against Henderson - Stockton Heat
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Jake Oettinger from Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Conclude Weekend with Visit to Providence to Battle the Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Fucale Returns to Chocolate and White - Hershey Bears
- Smith Recalled, Grimaldi Assigned - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Look to Open Weekend with Win in Chicago - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game #10: Ontario at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rookies And Power-Play Prevail As Tucson Defeats Ontario 8-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Woo Has 3 Points, DiPietro Makes 28 Saves in Canucks Emphatic Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Henderson Defeated in Shootout against Stockton, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Fall 2-1 in Shootout against Colorado - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Start Slow, Rolled by Canucks 7-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Earn a Point in OT Setback to Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Tucson Hands Reign First Regulation Loss - Ontario Reign
- Heat Win Streak Hits Team-Record Nine Games with Shootout Victory - Stockton Heat
- Calvin Pickard's Shutout Lefts Griffins over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Connolly Keeps Scoring Streak Rolling in Loss to Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Overcome on OT at Laval - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.