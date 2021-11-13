Henderson Defeated in Shootout against Stockton, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Stockton Heat in the shootout, 3-2, on Friday night at Stockton Arena. This was the first game the Silver Knights have played against Stockton in franchise history.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The matchup was evenly matched from the start, but at 12:58 the Heat found themselves on the board with a goal from Adam Ruzicka. Silver Knight's Paul Cotter answered 36-seconds later, tying it up. Lucas Elvenes gave HSK their first lead of the night at 4:51 in the second period. Jakob Pelletier tied the game up 2-2 with a goal midway through the third period. The Stockton Heat won in a shootout victory, continuing their winning streak to nine games.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights meet the Stockton Heat again tomorrow, at 6 p.m. PT at Stockton Arena. Watch live on AHLtv or listen in on 1230 The Game.

