Wheeling Takes Weekend Opener, 4-1

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 4-1, Friday at Xtream Arena.

The Heartlanders and Nailers rematch Saturday at 6:05 p.m. with tickets available here.

Taylor Gauthier blocked 28 shots for his tenth victory of the season.

Drew DeRidder made 21 denials in defeat.

Iowa's Nick Campoli tied the game at one with 9:00 left in the first period, a power-play goal assisted by Louka Henault and Casey Dornbach. On the goal, Campoli deflected the puck a few feet above the top of the crease on a shot from Henault.

Tanner Laderoute scored his tenth of the season to give Wheeling the lead back, 2-1, with 12 seconds left in the first period.

Davis Bunz' blue-line shot through traffic extended the Nailers lead to 3-1 halfway through the second. Jordan Martel added to the lead early in the third.

On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and many of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena. On the 20th, youth tickets for the game are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Iowa takes to the road for five straight games beginning Wed., Jan. 24 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The Heartlanders next oppose Indy for the first two games of the season series on Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m. and Jan. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.