Worcester Shut Out 4-0 In First Ever Trip To Fort Wayne
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Worcester Railers HC (16-15-3-2, 37pts) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (19-16-1-2, 41pts) on Friday night by the final score of 4-0 in front of a crowd of 7,287 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Railers are back on the road against the Komets this Saturday, January 20th at 7:30pm.
Alexis D'Aoust (1-1-2) scored on the power play late in the first to make it 1-0 Komets. After s scoreless second, Nolan Ganske (1-0-1), Shawn Szydlowski (1-0-1) and Jake Chaisson (1-0-1, Empty net goal) each fired in goals for the Komets to give Fort Wayne the 4-0, which would go on to stand as the final score.
Fort Wayne laid on a flurry of shots in the first period, outshooting the Railers 17-7. Late in the period, on an extended power play chance for the Komets, former Trois-Rivieres Lions Alexis D'Aoust (13th) buried a puck past Muse on a scrum out in front of the net to give Fort Wayne the lead.
Neither team scored in the second, as Worcester failed to convert on two power play opportunities. The biggest opportunity of the night for the Railers came in the second period as Zach White found the puck alone along the near side of the net with Brett Brochu out of position in goal for the Komets. White took a shot on a seemingly empty net just to be robbed by Brochu with an outstretched glove hand to keep the Komets ahead. Despite Worcester outshooting Fort Wayne 15-9 in the second, they were still down after two, 1-0.
The Komets scored their second of the game early in the third as Noah Ganske (2nd) hammered a one-timer in the slot on a drop pass from Ethan De Jong to make it 2-0 Fort Wayne. Szydlowski (6th) followed with a shot over the left elbow of John Muse late in the period to push the Komets advantage to 3-0. Jake Chaisson (2nd) scored an empty netter with exactly two minutes left in regulation and delivered the game it's final score of 4-0.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Alexis D'Aoust (1-1-2, GWG, +1, 5 shots) 2nd Star: Xavier Cormier (0-3-3, +2, 2 shots), 1st Star: Brett Brochu (36 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%)... Final shots were 38-36 in favor of Fort Wayne... Brett Brochu (6-7-1-0) made 36 saves on 36 shots for Fort Wayne... John Muse (5-2-0) made 34 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, while Josh Boyko served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Fort Wayne went 1-for-2... Ryan Dickinson (DNP), Todd Goehring (IR) and Christian Krygier (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 10.
