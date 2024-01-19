Fuel Win 3-2 in Overtime on Friday Night
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night in an attempt to climb to second place in the standings before facing Toledo on Saturday. After giving up two goals to the K-Wings in the third period, Bryan Lemos scored in overtime to give the Fuel a 3-2 win in front of over 5,000 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
1ST PERIOD
Brandon Schultz kicked off the scoring with a goal at 2:28 assisted by Andrew Bellant and Ross MacDougall to put the Fuel up 1-0.
MacDougall extended their lead with a goal of his own at 6:22 assisted by Cam Hillis and Cam Bakker.
At 8:52, Chris Cameron and Chaz Reddekopp dropped the gloves and each took five minutes for fighting as the first penalties of the game. 23 seconds later, Kyle Maksimovich sat for slashing, giving Kalamazoo the power play opportunity, however they still could not score.
Jacob Nordqvist took a delay of game penalty at 19:41 that would carry over to the second period.
By the end of the first, Indy was ahead 2-0 but Kalamazoo outshot them 12-6.
2ND PERIOD
Both teams battled for the puck for the first half of the period before the Fuel went to the power play at 10:49 due to a tripping call on Nordqvist.
Less than a minute after that penalty was killed off, Collin Saccoman sat for interference however Kalamazoo killed off that penalty as well.
The Fuel outshot Kalamazoo 10-6 during the second period although neither team scored.
3RD PERIOD
Derek Daschke scored at 2:46 to break the shutout and get Kalamazoo on the board.
Jordan Seyfert took a tripping penalty at 3:15, giving the Fuel another power play opportunity, however they could not score.
Cooper Walker tied the game for the K-Wings with a goal at 10:10.
Despite putting pressure on in the final minute of regulation, the Fuel could not score and the game headed to overtime.
OVERTIME
Just eighteen seconds into the overtime period, Bryan Lemos ended the game on a shot off the face off to give the Fuel a 3-2 victory.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow on Saturday, January 20, 2024 for Star Wars Night.
