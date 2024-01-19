Mark Duarte Recalled by AHL's Wranglers
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mark Duarte has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Duarte has enjoyed a solid rookie season, with nine goals and eight assists in 27 games this season for Rapid City. Duarte scored twice and added two assists in Saturday's 9-5 drubbing of Fort Wayne.
The Hamilton, Ontario-native is an OHL prospect from the Soo Greyhounds who scored 20 goals last season. Duarte has skated in three AHL contests already for the Wranglers this year.
Rapid City hosts Idaho tonight at 7:05 p.m. at The Monument. The Rush have won eight of their last nine games at home.
