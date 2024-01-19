Max Martin Returns from AHL's Ontario Reign

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Max Martin has been returned to Greenville by the team's AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign, ahead of tonight's showdown against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Martin returns to the Swamp Rabbits after a month-long stay with Ontario. The 6'0", 195-pound blueliner notched an assist in a trio of games played in the Inland Empire during his first recall of the season. Martin left the Swamp Rabbits as the leading scoring defenseman and returns with that moniker intact, previously collecting 15 points (3g-12ast) in 19 games played this season.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Martin is in his second year in Greenville, and his fourth as a professional. He earned an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign this offseason after a career year in the Upstate last year, pacing all defenseman and finishing second overall with 52 points (14g-38ast) in 66 games and a place on the ECHL's Second All-Star Team. Prior to turning professional, Martin skated in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders, and Kamloops Blazers, amassing 164 points over 271 games and capturing the 2019 WHL Championship with Prince Albert.

The Swamp Rabbits take on the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays tonight, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum, before returning home for a pair of games against the Jacksonville Icemen.

