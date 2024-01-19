Mechura, Keyser Returned to Maine

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have received two players from the AHL's Providence Bruins ahead of a three-game home weekend. Forward Adam Mechura and goaltender Kyle Keyser were both reassigned to Maine.

Mechura, 20, made his AHL debut last weekend, appearing in Providence's home games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bridgeport on January 12th and 14th. With the Mariners, the rookie forward is the third leading scorer on the team this season, with 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in 29 games. Mechura, a native of Czechia, was signed by Providence out of the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans this past October.

Keyser, 23, has gone up and down between Maine and Providence since his initial reassignment in late December. In three games with the Mariners, he has a record of 2-0-1 with a 3.32 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and one shutout. Keyser suffered an overtime loss on January 13th at Hartford in his most recent AHL appearance for Providence. Keyser is on an NHL contract with Boston and is in his fifth season in the Bruins organization.

The Mariners are home all weekend long against the Reading Royals. It's a $3 Deweys "Threekend" starting on Friday with "Country Night" presented by UNUM, featuring Canadian Tuxedo specialty uniforms and a denim can koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Game time is 7:15 PM. Saturday's game is "Star Wars Night" at 6 PM, and the Threekend concludes on Sunday afternoon with "Comedy Day" at 3 PM.

Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.