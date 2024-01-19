Chicoine Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Reading

PORTLAND, ME - Gabriel Chicoine scored both Maine goals in a 5-2 loss to the Reading Royals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was the first of a three-game weekend series in Portland after the teams played three times in Reading last weekend.

A first period penalty to Reading defenseman Kenny Johnson ended up producing two goals, one for each team. The Royals netted their first shorthanded goal of the season at 10:24, as Yvan Mongo skated in on a breakaway and backhanded one around a sprawling Kyle Keyser. Just 1:04 later, during the same power play, Billy Constantinou moved off the left wall and zipped a pass across to Gabriel Chicoine at the right circle, who one-timed home the tying goal. With exactly four minutes left in the period, the Royals jumped back ahead, as Tag Bertuzzi finished a 3-on-2 rush at the back post.

Leading 2-1 in the middle frame, the Royals were all over the Mariners, outshooting them, 9-2. The only goal of the 2nd came on the power play at 13:35, as Joseph Nardi shoveled one by the pad of Kesyer to stretch the Reading lead to 3-1.

Royals forward Devon Paliani, a former Mariner, made it a 4-1 game with a nice move around a Maine defenseman at 5:54 of the third. It was Paliani's third goal in the last four games vs. the Mariners. Under a minute later, Chicoine brought the deficit back to two with a blue line drive that knuckled past Parker Gahagen. On a 2-on-0 break, Reading's Matt Brown put the game away with a goal at 15:44, making it 5-2.

With nine goals on the season, Chicoine now leads all ECHL defenseman. He represented the Mariners at the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in Savannah, GA.

The $3 Deweys "Threekend" continues tomorrow as the Mariners (14-15-5-0) host Reading at 6 PM. It's Star Wars Night, featuring costumed character appearances on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes as well, but lightsabers will not be permitted and head covering can only be worn after passing through security. The Threekend concludes with "Comedy Day" on Sunday, a 3 PM puck drop. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

