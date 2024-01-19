Chicoine Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Reading
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Gabriel Chicoine scored both Maine goals in a 5-2 loss to the Reading Royals on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. It was the first of a three-game weekend series in Portland after the teams played three times in Reading last weekend.
A first period penalty to Reading defenseman Kenny Johnson ended up producing two goals, one for each team. The Royals netted their first shorthanded goal of the season at 10:24, as Yvan Mongo skated in on a breakaway and backhanded one around a sprawling Kyle Keyser. Just 1:04 later, during the same power play, Billy Constantinou moved off the left wall and zipped a pass across to Gabriel Chicoine at the right circle, who one-timed home the tying goal. With exactly four minutes left in the period, the Royals jumped back ahead, as Tag Bertuzzi finished a 3-on-2 rush at the back post.
Leading 2-1 in the middle frame, the Royals were all over the Mariners, outshooting them, 9-2. The only goal of the 2nd came on the power play at 13:35, as Joseph Nardi shoveled one by the pad of Kesyer to stretch the Reading lead to 3-1.
Royals forward Devon Paliani, a former Mariner, made it a 4-1 game with a nice move around a Maine defenseman at 5:54 of the third. It was Paliani's third goal in the last four games vs. the Mariners. Under a minute later, Chicoine brought the deficit back to two with a blue line drive that knuckled past Parker Gahagen. On a 2-on-0 break, Reading's Matt Brown put the game away with a goal at 15:44, making it 5-2.
With nine goals on the season, Chicoine now leads all ECHL defenseman. He represented the Mariners at the ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in Savannah, GA.
The $3 Deweys "Threekend" continues tomorrow as the Mariners (14-15-5-0) host Reading at 6 PM. It's Star Wars Night, featuring costumed character appearances on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes as well, but lightsabers will not be permitted and head covering can only be worn after passing through security. The Threekend concludes with "Comedy Day" on Sunday, a 3 PM puck drop. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024
- Junca Earns First North Americans' Shutout in Win Over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Suffer Shoot-Out Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Win Third Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bliss Finds Net in Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Stun Lions 5-4; Extend Win Streak to Ten - Adirondack Thunder
- Fleurent Scores First Admirals' Goal in OT Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Open Long Road Stretch with 4-1 Win in Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Push Fuel to Brink, Earn Season-Best Point Streak in OT Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Stun Lions 5-4; Extend Win Streak to Ten - Adirondack Thunder
- Chicoine Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Win 3-2 in Overtime on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Wheeling Takes Weekend Opener, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting with Kansas City this Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Claim Forward Jordan Stallard off Waivers - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Sam Rossini - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- Mark Duarte Recalled by AHL's Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Ben Freeman Named Captain of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 19- Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Allen Americans Have a Rare Weekend Off - Allen Americans
- Wichita Closes Long Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Mechura, Keyser Returned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Max Martin Returns from AHL's Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Chuy's Tex-Mex - Orlando Solar Bears
- Laroque, Makiniemi Assigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Partner with Ohio Council of Community Schools for the Ultimate Walleye Experience - Toledo Walleye
- League-Leading Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals Meet Mariners in Maine for First of Three-Straight Face-Offs - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.