Ben Freeman Named Captain of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Ben Freeman has been named the Captain of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Additionally, Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord also announced that second-year forward Anthony Beauchamp and fourth-year defenseman Max Martin will be alternate captains at home, while veteran forward Tanner Eberle and veteran defenseman Mark Louis will wear the "A's" on the road.

Freeman earns the captaincy in the midst of his third season in the Upstate, and his fourth of professional hockey. The 6'5"-205-pound forward currently has 7 goals and 16 points, along with a +4 rating in 35 games this campaign. He joins Joey Haddad (2020-21) as the second Captain in the tenure of Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord, and the sixth named to Greenville's team since 2010 alongside T.J. Reynolds (2010-13), Sean Berkstresser (2013-14), Bretton Cameron (2014-18), and Mike Pelech (2018-19). Of that distinguished group, Cameron is the only player in franchise history to have his number 11 retired.

"We are extremely excited to have Ben Freeman as our Captain this season. He is a great person, teammate, and the consummate professional," Lord said of Freeman. "Ben is great in the community and with our fan base and leads by example at the rink doing things the right way with a 'get better' mindset.

"Helping grow the game in our community is a focus from our ownership and throughout our organization, and Ben is constantly getting out and giving back," Lord continued. "At the rink, he has great leadership skills and helps drive our culture. He has been instrumental in moving our organization forward the last three seasons and I can't wait to see him lead us down the stretch this year. Ben truly sets a great example of what it means to be a Greenville Swamp Rabbit."

A native of Falmouth, Mass., Freeman, 28, has played in 162 games since joining the Swamp Rabbits in 2021, racking up 30 goals, 50 assists, and 80 points, along with a +15 rating. Before coming to Greenville, Freeman briefly skated with the Wheeling Nailers before winning the 2021 SPHL Championship with the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Prior to turning professional, he played four years of college hockey with the NCAA's UConn Huskies, tabulating 77 points in 135 games. While skating in Storrs, Conn., he served as Captain in his senior season in 2019-20, and earned the 2020 Len Celgarski Award, presented to a Hockey East player "who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice".

The Swamp Rabbits take on the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays tonight, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum.

