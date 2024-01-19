Junca Earns First North Americans' Shutout in Win Over Thunder
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, shut out the Wichita Thunder 3-0 on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
For the second-straight game, neither team found a goal through the opening 20 minutes. Julian Junca weathered an early storm, stopping 14 shots in the frame.
The second period also saw no scoring outside of a controversial high-stick no goal call on a Michael Farren deflection 9:30 into the frame. Junca added 10 more saves to his nightly total in the period to keep the game 0-0 on the board going into the final period.
Eddie Matsushima broke the deadlock just 1:45 into the final frame, faking out Eetu Mäkiniemi before depositing the puck through the Sharks' prospect's five hole. Matsushima added his second of the period on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining before completing his hat trick 23 seconds later with another empty netter.
The Oilers return to the BOK Center for their first game of the season against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:05 p.m.
