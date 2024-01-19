Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Chuy's Tex-Mex

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Chuy's Tex-Mex for the 2023-24 season.

"We are excited to welcome Chuy's Tex-Mex on board as a sponsor for the 2023-24 season," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Chuy's has been a long-standing supporter of Solar Bears hockey and we are proud to officially bring them on board as a member of the Solar Bears family."

"As a local Solar Bears fan, I'm thrilled Chuy's is supporting the team," said Jack Baum, Area Director of Chuy's Florida. "Chuy's has been a long-standing fan of the team and we are looking forward to getting more involved with this great organization and sharing our fresh take on Tex-Mex. Let's go Bears!"

The Solar Bears return to Kia Center ice this Tuesday, Jan. 23 when they host Atlanta Gladiators for Pink Whitney Night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

