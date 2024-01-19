Thunder Stun Lions 5-4; Extend Win Streak to Ten

TROIS-RIVIERES - Shane Harper scored twice in the third period to force overtime in an eventual 5-4 shootout victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night in front of 1,786 fans at Colisée Vidéotron. The win was Adirondack's tenth in a row.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead just 2:54 into the game as Cedric Montminy tipped the puck by goaltender Vinnie Purpura on a rush to the front of the net for his 11th of the year. Assists were credited to Chris Jandric and Justin Ducharme.

Mike Gillespie evened the game at one on the power play less than four minutes later. From the bottom of the left circle, Grant Jozefek set up Gillespie at the top of the crease and he slid the puck by goaltender Zachary Bouthillier. The goal was Gillespie's fourth of the year from Jozefek and Erik Middendorf at 6:01 and the game went into the intermission tied 1-1.

Nicolas Lariviere put the Lions back out in front at 4:49 of the second period on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle. Alex-Olivier Voyer set up Lariviere with and Cory Thomas were both given assists on Lariviere's second of the year for a 2-1 lead.

After getting out of the penalty box, Patrick Grasso and Shane Harper connected to tie the game at two. Grasso forced a turnover and went in with Harper on a two-on-one rush. After a give-and-go pass, Grasso fired in his 20th of the year from the left circle at 9:52 of the second to even the game 2-2.

Later in the second, Charles-Antoine Paiement scored his fourth of the year to give the Lions a one-goal lead again. Chris Ortiz and Chris Jandric were awarded the assists and Adirondack trailed 3-2 after two periods.

Jakov Novak put the Lions up by two goals at 5:57 of the third period as he went hard to the net. Cedric Montminy was given the only assist and Trois-Rivieres moved out to a 4-2 lead.

Shane Harper scored back-to-back goals to eventually force overtime. Harper's first of the game came from the right circle as he fired a wrist shot on the short side over the shoulder of goaltender Zachary Bouthillier at 7:59 to move the deficit to one, 4-3.

Harper tied the game with the net empty with just 1:16 left in the third period. From below the left circle, Harper threw the puck towards the net and beat Zachary Bouthillier for his second of the game and ninth of the year to even the score 4-4 and force overtime and eventually a shootout.

In the shootout, Harper scored in the first round and Vinnie Purpura denied all three chances he faced to secure the 5-4 win.

