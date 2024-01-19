Grizzlies Fall in Series Opener at Kansas City

Independence, Missouri - The Utah Grizzlies fall 9-2 to the Kansas City Mavericks in the opener of a two-game weekend series at frigid Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Kansas City scored 12 seconds into the game as Cade Borchardt got his 10th goal of the season. Jeremy McKenna made it 2-0 KC as he scored on the power play 12:53 in. Mavericks led 2-0 after 1 period.

Early in the second period Joshua Karlsson scored his first pro goal 4:32 into the second period to make it a 3-0 game. David Cotton make it a 4-0 game as he scored on the power play 9:46 in. Aaron Aragon got the Grizzlies on the board on a backhand shot from the slot 15:07 in. Defenseman Sam Rossini got his first pro assist as he got the main assist on Aragon's first goal of the night. Aragon scored again 17:59 in for his 2nd of the night and 7th goal of the season. Mavericks scored on the power play 19:24 in as Cole Coskey found the back of the net for the 16th time this season. Kansas City led 5-2 after 2 periods.

Mavericks scored 4 unanswered in the third period as Justin Nachbaur scored 2 goals and Jacob Hayhurst and Bradley Schoonbaert added goals for the Mavericks, who extended their winning streak to 10 games. KC has outscored opponents 51 to 22 in that stretch. Utah falls to 3-5 on the current nine-game road trip. Utah is 6-5 over their last 11 games.

KC goaltender Dillon Kelley got the victory as he stopped 26 of 28. Kelley now has a record of 13-2 on the season. Utah's Will Cranley saved 28 of 37. The Mavericks went 4 for 8 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 3.

The Grizzlies' road trip ends with a Saturday night battle in Kansas City. Face-off is at 5:05 pm mountain time. Utah will be back at Maverik Center for a 3-game series against Rapid City on January 24, 26-27. Tickets for all 3 home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Justin Nachbaur (KC) - 2 goals.

2. Cole Coskey (KC) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Joshua Karlsson (KC) - First pro goal.

