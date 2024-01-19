League-Leading Mavericks Back at Home Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The first-place Kansas City Mavericks return to Cable Dahmer Arena tonight in front of what is expected to be the largest two-day crowd in team history.

In the midst of a league-leading nine-game winning streak, the Mavericks play at home for the first time in 2024 as they face the Utah Grizzlies. Kansas City, currently sitting at 26-7-1, is the best team in the ECHL and having one of the best first-half starts to a season in nearly a decade.

Last Friday, after a sweep of the defending Western Conference champion Idaho Steelheads, Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had, became the winningest ECHL coach in franchise history. The Mavericks are allowing the fewest goals per game while scoring the fourth-most goals per game this season.

One of Kansas City's hidden gems, the Mavericks are expected to play in front of more than 10,000 combined fans tonight and tomorrow night at the 5,800-seat Cable Dahmer Arena as the team looks to stretch its winning streak to double digits.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Utah Grizzlies

WHEN: Tonight, Friday, January 19 at 7:35 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

