Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Sam Rossini

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Sam Rossini.

Rossini played in 52 games with the University of Minnesota over a 5 year college career from 2017-2022. He had 3 goals, 11 assists and a +5 rating in his college career. Rossini was the first five-time letter winner in Gopher Hockey history. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Prior to his college career he played in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks. Rossini will wear number 40 for Utah as he makes his professional debut at Kansas City on January 19th.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series vs Rapid City. Wednesday, January 24th is the opener of the homestand. Saturday, January 27th is Guns N Hoses Night with charity games starting at around 12:30 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.