K-Wings Push Fuel to Brink, Earn Season-Best Point Streak in OT Loss
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-15-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, erased a two-goal deficit in the third period but fell 3-2 in overtime to the Indy Fuel (18-14-4-0) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday.
Goaltender Pavel Cajan (1-0-1-0) picked up at least one point for the second time in as many starts with an outstanding effort and made 27 saves on 30 shots faced.
Indy struck first at the 2:28 mark of the first period and doubled its lead at the 6:22 mark.
Derek Daschke (6) got Kalamazoo on the board at the 2:46 mark of the third by firing the puck home from the right circle. Collin Adams (9) recorded the primary assist with a no-look backhand pass while David Keefer (14) picked up the secondary helper on the rush.
Cooper Walker (3) tied the game 2-2 by finishing a rebound from the left side at the 10:10 mark. Walker converted on Kalamazoo's third attempt of the offensive chance after Michael Joyaux (8) and Jay Keranen (2) created juicy rebounds with shots on goal.
Indy scored the winner 17 seconds into overtime.
Kalamazoo has taken points in 13 of its last 17 games and extended its point streak to a season-long five games with tonight's result.
The K-Wings finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 30-25.
Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (17-15-4-0) for Rainbow Ice/Hockey is for Everyone at Wings Event Center. Limited seats remain for the game.
