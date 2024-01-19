A Dominating 9-2 Performance Gives the Mavericks Their 10th-Straight Win

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - In the 1,000th game in franchise history, the Kansas City Mavericks extended their ECHL-leading win streak to 10 games with an enormous 9-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night.

In front of more than 4,900 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena, the Mavericks got off on the right foot immediately following the opening faceoff. Rookie Cade Borchardt scored Kansas City's first goal 12 seconds into the contest and the Mavericks did not look back from there.

A huge offensive performance from all over the ice, including two goals from Justin Nachbaur and one each from Jeremy McKenna, Joshua Karlsson, David Cotton, Cole Coskey, Jacob Hayhurst and Bradley Schoonbaert gave Kansas City their second-straight nine-goal performance at home.

It was Karlsson's first professional goal in his ECHL debut.

Additionally, Patrick Curry and Nolan Walker each recorded three assists on the night.

Kansas City's 10-game winning streak is the longest in the ECHL this season and Kansas City picked up its league-leading 27th win of the campaign.

