ECHL Transactions - January 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 19, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Scott Kirton, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Utah:

Jordan Stallard, F from Kansas City

Wheeling:

Vincent De Mey, F from Iowa

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Jack Gorniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve

Delete Jake Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Greenville:

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from reserve

Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Casey Dornbach, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Jacksonville:

Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve

Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve

Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Andreev, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Joe Gatenby, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from reserve

Delete David Farrance, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [1/18]

Norfolk:

Add Sean Montgomery, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Mark Duarte, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Leivermann, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Nicolas Guay, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Xavier Filion, F activated from reserve

Delete Ty Smilanic, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Sam Rossini, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Stallard, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Add Kyle Mayhew, D activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Eetu Makiniemi, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from reserve

Add Zach White, F activated from reserve

