ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 19, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Scott Kirton, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Utah:
Jordan Stallard, F from Kansas City
Wheeling:
Vincent De Mey, F from Iowa
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Cristiano DiGiacinto, F assigned by Hartford
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Jack Gorniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G placed on reserve
Delete Jake Johnson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Greenville:
Add Max Martin, D assigned by Ontario
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Bryan Thomson, G activated from reserve
Add Ty Pelton-Byce, F activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cam Bakker, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Casey Dornbach, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Jacksonville:
Add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/14)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jay Keranen, D activated from reserve
Delete Ayden MacDonald, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Luke Santerno, F activated from reserve
Add Casey Carreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Max Andreev, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Joe Gatenby, D added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from reserve
Delete David Farrance, D recalled by Toronto (AHL) [1/18]
Norfolk:
Add Sean Montgomery, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Mark Duarte, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Leivermann, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Nicolas Guay, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Xavier Filion, F activated from reserve
Delete Ty Smilanic, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Sam Rossini, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Stallard, F added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Add Kyle Mayhew, D activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Hamaliuk, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Eetu Makiniemi, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Delete Georgi Romanov, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Zsombor Garat, D activated from reserve
Add Zach White, F activated from reserve
