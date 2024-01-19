Wichita Closes Long Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa

Wichita Thunder forward Peter Bates vs. the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes its longest homestand of the season tonight at 7:05 p.m. with a meeting against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 167-158-38 against Tulsa and 93-70-20 at home against the Oilers. Each meeting this season between the two teams have been decided by one goal.

Both teams are coming off wins in their last contests. Tulsa earned a 5-3 win this past Monday against Allen. Wichita took a 6-3 victory on Sunday against Utah.

The Oilers are in third place in the Mountain with 37 points. Wichita sits in sixth place with 29 points.

The Thunder enter today's game with a few new faces. The San Jose Sharks reassigned forward Mitchell Russell, defenseman Gannon Laroque and goaltender Eetu Makiniemi to Wichita and will all be in the lineup tonight. Goaltender Georgi Romanov was reassigned to the Barracuda by the Sharks.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is tied for third with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with six major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for sixth with five majors...Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (23.1%)...Wichita is 6-5-3-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushime has seven points (5g, 2a) in his last six games...Dante Sheriff recorded his first-career game-winner on January 15...Kyle Crnkovic has three assists in his last two games...Jarod Hilderman recorded his first goal of the season on Jan. 15, also adding one assist...Julian Junca is on a three-game winning streak, recording 87 saves on 94 shots (.925 save percentage)

