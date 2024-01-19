Steelheads Hold off Rush 5-2

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Idaho Steelheads' Lincoln Erne battles Rapid City Rush's Brandon Yeamans

(Rapid City Rush) Idaho Steelheads' Lincoln Erne battles Rapid City Rush's Brandon Yeamans(Rapid City Rush)

RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, lost at home to the Idaho Steelheads 5-2 on Friday night.

The Rush scored first with Will Riedell tallying his first goal of the year after a two-month recall to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. Alex Aleardi and Blake Bennett would log assists on the Riedell goal and would also assist on the other Rush goal in the third period.

Willie Knierim tied the game just beyond the halfway mark of the first period, wrapping the puck around the net where it deflect off a Rush skate and in. Knierim would go on to score a hat trick in the game, becoming the second Steelhead this season to score a hat trick against the Rush.

Trevor Zins scored the Idaho go-ahead goal with just 20 seconds to go in the first period. It was his second goal of the season.

Early in the second, Jack Becker scored to extend the Idaho lead. Becker would then add an assist on a shot deflected home by Knierim to stretch the Steelheads lead to 4-1.

The Rush had chances throughout the game on the powerplay, which went 1-for-8 on the night. Jarrod Gourley scored the powerplay goal with just over six minutes left in the third period. However, despite a hard charge from Rapid City late, Knierim's empty-net goal sealed the Steelheads win.

The Rush now sit at 17-18-2-0 on the season and are 1-5-1 against the rival Steelheads this season. Tomorrow night, the two teams close the two-game set on Wild Wild West Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort and Liberty Tax. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.