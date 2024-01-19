Allen Americans Have a Rare Weekend Off

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defend their goal

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defend their goal(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, have a rare weekend off.

The Americans will return to action next Wednesday night in Kansas City, as they open a three-game series. Allen has faced Kansas City seven times this season and won two games. (2-5-0-0).

The Americans are coming off a rough stretch dropping three straight home games and three out of four games on the homestand.

"We have to play better in our own zone," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "After going 9-1-0 in a recent 10-game stretch, and then playing the way we did last weekend it's very disappointing. We all need to look in the mirror and ask if there is more I can do to help this team win."

Two milestones achieved in the last home series. Kris Myllari notched his 100th career point with an assist against the Tulsa Oilers on January 15th, and Hank Crone played in his 100th pro game on January 12th against Utah. Crone also extended his point streak to a league-high 18 games. Myllari skipped the ECHL All-Star Classic to play in last Monday's game.

"It was a great honor to be recognized by the league," noted Americans Captain Kris Myllari. "I would like to thank those who voted for me, but in the end, I really wanted to be here with my teammates. We had an important homestand, and being the captain of this team, I just felt it was the right thing to do."

The Americans made two trades this week, sending defenseman Joe Gatenby, to Newfoundland, on Wednesday for future considerations, and then trading forward Brandon Puricelli, to Cincinnati on Thursday, for cash considerations. The Americans also lost forward Tarun Fizer, who was recalled by Ottawa (NHL), and assigned to Belleville (AHL). Allen is expected to have defenseman Dalton Skelly back for the road trip to KC. He has not played in a game this season due to an injury.

The Americans will play the next six games on the road starting on January 24th. After the three-game series in Kansas City, the Americans will head to Idaho for a three-game series.

The next home game for Allen will be on Wednesday, February 7th against the Tulsa Oilers. TICKETS!

Next Five Home Games:

Wednesday, February 7th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Friday, February 9th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, February 10th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Wednesday, February 14th vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM CST (Happy Valentines Day)

Saturday, February 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.