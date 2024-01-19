Gladiators Outmatched in 4-1 Loss to Jacksonville
January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
RECAP: Gladiators outmatched in 4-1 loss to Jacksonville
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (13-22-1-0) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (20-14-3-0) by a final score of 4-1 Friday night.
First Star: Craig Martin (JAX)
Second Star: Christopher Grando (JAX)
Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL)
The Icemen drew first blood as Craig Martin lofted the puck in the top right corner with a backhanded shot to put Jacksonville up 1-0. (1:54)
The Gladiators failed to generate any real offensive chances in the opening period, getting out shot 13-3 by the Icemen as they held their 1-0 advantage at the end of one.
The Icemen added on another tally in the second period as Damien Giroux buried a rebound past Gustavs Grigals to double the lead. (4:32)
Cody Sylvester cut the deficit in half on the power play with a one-time blast from the right circle to bring the Gladiators back within one. (6:55)
The Icemen dashed the Gladiators' hopes of tying the contest with a goal from Garrett Van Wyhe late in the third period to bring the score to 3-1. (17:36)
Jacksonville would add one more insurance goal for good measure, hitting the empty net to go up 4-1. (19:49)
Gustavs Grigals ended the night with 33 saves on 36 shots, while Michael Houser went 30 for 31.
The Gladiators will be back in action tomorrow night as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays for Star Wars night, at 7:00PM.
Check out the highlights of tonight's game below.
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
#DrawYourSword
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024
- Steelheads Hold off Rush 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Willie Knierim Scores Four Goals in Steelheads' 5-2 Win at Rapid City - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Fall in Series Opener at Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- A Dominating 9-2 Performance Gives the Mavericks Their 10th-Straight Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Command Mariners in Friday Night Road Win, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Dominate Walleye at Home - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Worcester Shut Out 4-0 In First Ever Trip To Fort Wayne - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Fall to Swamp Rabbits 3-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Outmatched in 4-1 Loss to Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Junca Earns First North Americans' Shutout in Win Over Thunder - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Suffer Shoot-Out Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Win Third Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bliss Finds Net in Loss to Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Stun Lions 5-4; Extend Win Streak to Ten - Adirondack Thunder
- Fleurent Scores First Admirals' Goal in OT Win - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Open Long Road Stretch with 4-1 Win in Iowa - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Push Fuel to Brink, Earn Season-Best Point Streak in OT Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Stun Lions 5-4; Extend Win Streak to Ten - Adirondack Thunder
- Chicoine Scores Twice as Mariners Fall to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Win 3-2 in Overtime on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Wheeling Takes Weekend Opener, 4-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Gameday: First Meeting with Kansas City this Season - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Claim Forward Jordan Stallard off Waivers - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Sam Rossini - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - January 19 - ECHL
- Mark Duarte Recalled by AHL's Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Ben Freeman Named Captain of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: January 19- Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Allen Americans Have a Rare Weekend Off - Allen Americans
- Wichita Closes Long Homestand Tonight vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Mechura, Keyser Returned to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Max Martin Returns from AHL's Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Chuy's Tex-Mex - Orlando Solar Bears
- Laroque, Makiniemi Assigned to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Partner with Ohio Council of Community Schools for the Ultimate Walleye Experience - Toledo Walleye
- League-Leading Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Preview: Royals Meet Mariners in Maine for First of Three-Straight Face-Offs - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.