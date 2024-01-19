Grizzlies Claim Forward Jordan Stallard off Waivers

January 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Forward Jordan Stallard with the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Utah Grizzlies) Forward Jordan Stallard with the Knoxville Ice Bears(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have claimed forward Jordan Stallard off waivers from the Kansas City Mavericks.

Stallard was drafted in the 5th round (127th overall) by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

He played at Acadia University from 2018-2022. Last season he played in 5 games with the EIHL's Manchester Storm and 28 games with Klostersee EHC in Germany, where he scored 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 28 games.

Stallard played in 5 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 assist. He also has appeared in 15 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears, scoring 7 goals and 11 assists. Stallard also has previous pro experience in the ECHL with Allen and Indy.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Kansas City. 6:35 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Saturday, January 20, 2024 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.