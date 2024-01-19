Walleye Partner with Ohio Council of Community Schools for the Ultimate Walleye Experience

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye are excited to partner with the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) to host the Ultimate Walleye Experience for local elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Now in its sixth year, the program gives students the unique opportunity to become Walleye players for a day and learn basic hockey skills from current players at the Huntington Center. The day consists of drills and games on the ice, stick-handling instructions, a Q&A session with the team, and signed jerseys for students to take home.

A total of 160 students from eight community schools have been invited to participate in the experience as a reward for their academic achievement, literacy, attendance, and good behavior. Schools participating include:

Wednesday, January 24 - Ohio Digital Learning School and Wildwood Environmental Academy

Wednesday, January 31 - Toledo Prep & Fitness Academy and Sunbridge Schools

Wednesday, February 21 - Skyway Career Prep High School and Ohio Virtual Academy

Tuesday, February 27 - Wildwood Environmental Academy and Western Toledo Preparatory Academy

