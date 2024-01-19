Cyclones Dominate Walleye at Home

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cyclones took down the Walleye 5-1 Friday night inside the Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati improves to 3-3-2-0 against Toledo, the Central Division's top team.

* After taking an early penalty, Cincy broke the ice while shorthanded. Lincoln Griffin scored for the second-straight game on a shorty breakaway with a backhand deke. Halfway through the frame, Zack Andrusiak sniped in a wrister from the far dot on the powerplay to double the lead 2-0.

* Cincinnati started to pour it on in the middle frame. Off a three-on-two rush, Andrusiak wired in a one-timer, setup by Caporusso. The 'Clones earned their second power play and converted just moments into it when Patrick Polino tipped in an Andrusiak shot pass. Less than a minute later and back on the power play, Louie Caporusso rocketed in a shot from the far circle to make it 5-0 Cyclones.

* Trenton Bliss scored the lone goal of the 3rd period, beating Talyn Boyko who finished stopping 26 of Toledo's 27 shots. Jalen Smereck finished with a team-high four assists.

Up next, Cincinnati hits the road to take on the Wings in Kalamazoo. The Central Division foes drop the puck on Saturday January 20th at 7:00pm ET at the Wings Event Center.

