Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Ryan Lowney has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.
Lowney, a native of Redford, Michigan, joins the Walleye after appearing in 27 games this year in Denmark collecting seven assists for the Rodovre Mighty Bulls. Last season he was with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, appearing in 57 games with 11 goals, 25 assists and 22 penalty minutes. Lowney started his pro career with Fort Wayne appearing in 146 games over two plus seasons for the Komets, with 13 goals and 57 assists.
The 27-year-old has totaled 203 ECHL contests with 106 points (24G, 82) and 97 penalty minutes while skating as a career plus-23. His most productive pro season came with Fort Wayne in the 2018-19 year when he collected 38 points (5G, 33A) over a career-best 72 contests.
Prior to turning professional, Lowney was a Ferris State Bulldog from 2013-2017. The defenseman posted 58 points (7G, 51A) with 128 penalty minutes and a plus-11 in his career while helping the Bulldogs to a WCHA Championship in the 2015-16 season. He was a three-time All-Academic team member while at Ferris State.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Ryan Lowney with the Utah Grizzlies
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021
- Former Oilers Captain Jim Wiley Passes Away at 71 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan - Idaho Steelheads
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Add Sizeable Rookie Forward Roelens - Maine Mariners
- Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed - Reading Royals
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Host Orlando, Travel to Atlanta for Three - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Monday Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.