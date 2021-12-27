Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Ryan Lowney has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2021-2022 season.

Lowney, a native of Redford, Michigan, joins the Walleye after appearing in 27 games this year in Denmark collecting seven assists for the Rodovre Mighty Bulls. Last season he was with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL, appearing in 57 games with 11 goals, 25 assists and 22 penalty minutes. Lowney started his pro career with Fort Wayne appearing in 146 games over two plus seasons for the Komets, with 13 goals and 57 assists.

The 27-year-old has totaled 203 ECHL contests with 106 points (24G, 82) and 97 penalty minutes while skating as a career plus-23. His most productive pro season came with Fort Wayne in the 2018-19 year when he collected 38 points (5G, 33A) over a career-best 72 contests.

Prior to turning professional, Lowney was a Ferris State Bulldog from 2013-2017. The defenseman posted 58 points (7G, 51A) with 128 penalty minutes and a plus-11 in his career while helping the Bulldogs to a WCHA Championship in the 2015-16 season. He was a three-time All-Academic team member while at Ferris State.

