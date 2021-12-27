Toledo Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 16-6-0-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 26 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 SOL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 31 vs. Indy at 6:00 p.m. (5:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, December 27 through Sunday, January 2)

Monday, December 27 - No Practice

Tuesday, December 28- Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, December 29 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, December 30 - Practice 3:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Field

Friday, December 31 - Game vs. Indy at 6:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field

Saturday, January 1 - No Practice

Sunday, January 2 - No Practice

**PLEASE NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**

Walleye Notes

Winterfest part one nets a point: Brady Tomlak and John Albert each scored for the Walleye to erase one goal deficits but it was Kalamazoo that took the game 3-2 in a shootout at Fifth Third Field on Sunday. It was the third ever Walleye game outdoors on the Mud Hens Field. Toledo also lost in a shootout to Fort Wayne on January 4, 2015 in the first Winterfest event. All-time Toledo is 0-1-2 in games played at the ballpark.

Another record falls: Sunday night saw a Toledo hockey record established as the Walleye welcome 11,231 fans into Fifth Third Field. That bested the previous high of 11,222 on December 27, 2014, also played at Fifth Third Field. Adding that number into Toledo's total attendance for this season and the Walleye are averaging 7,461 per contest which is best in the ECHL.

Home cooking: Despite not winning Sunday against Kalamazoo, the Walleye have continued to own home ice with a 7-2-1 record. The two regulation losses is the fewest home defeats in the ECHL and the Walleye have out-scored teams 42-26 in home contests.

Penalty Killing: The Walleye penalty kill unit did its job stopping all three chances from Kalamazoo. It is four consecutive contests in which the Walleye have not allowed a power play goal stopping all 13 chances against. This stretch has Toledo up to 87.0% for the season which is the second best percentage in the ECHL.

Winterfest part two features the Fuel: Toledo will finish off Winterfest against the Indy Fuel on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. It is the first time in Walleye history that the Toledo will host a game on December 31. The Walleye have bested Indy in the first three times they have played this season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brady Tomlak (1 goal - 0 assist = 1 point)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Billy Christopoulos (0-0-1, 1.79 GAA, .944 save %)

