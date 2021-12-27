Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The ECHL announced on Monday that the Atlanta at Jacksonville game scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 28) has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
The Gladiators are scheduled to play a series of home games next at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2 against the Florida Everblades. --
For more information, the 2021-2022 game schedule, and to purchase single game, mini-plans, group and season tickets, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
Crunch Fitness is the Official Fitness Partner for the Atlanta Gladiators. Crunch is a diverse community; what we have is a culture of fun; what there is, is room for everyone: all kinds of people with all kinds of goals who've chosen to come reach them with us. Crunch. No Judgments. For more about Crunch Fitness, visit HERE.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021
- Former Oilers Captain Jim Wiley Passes Away at 71 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan - Idaho Steelheads
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Add Sizeable Rookie Forward Roelens - Maine Mariners
- Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed - Reading Royals
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Host Orlando, Travel to Atlanta for Three - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Monday Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.