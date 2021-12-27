Tulsa Holds off Thunder on Monday Night

WICHITA, Kan. - Jack Doremus scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Tulsa held off Wichita on Monday night, winning 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Sean Allen and Dalton Skelly each recorded goals for the Thunder. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 43 shots in the losing effort.

Eddie Matsushima got the Oilers on the board first at 5:33 of the opening frame. He walked off the wall, received a pass from Carson Denomie and beat Buitenhuis to make it 1-0.

Wichita didn't waste any time to get the game even early in the second. Allen scored his first of the season 13 seconds in to make it 1-1. He fired a shot from the left point that got past Daniel Mannella, Tulsa took a 34-18 shot advantage into the third period.

Duggie Lagrone gave the Oilers a 2-1 advantage at 3:07 of the third. Alex Kromm created a turnover in the neutral zone and Lagrone put home a rebound off a chance from Carson Denomie.

Skelly tied it just over a minute later with a shot from the slot with assists to Garrett Schmitz and Brady Fleurent. At 8:28, Jack Doremus gave Tulsa a 3-2 lead. He stole the puck from a Thunder defenseman and snuck home a backhand past Buitenhuis.

With less than a minute left, Brayden Watts got in all alone on Mannella, but fired a wrist shot wide. Buitenhuis was lifted for the extra attacker just after his opportunity. Mannella stopped two more chances in the final seconds and gave the Oilers a 3-2 win.

With the loss, the Thunder's winless skid hits 10 games. Watts has five points in his last three games. Skelly recorded his first ECHL goal of his career. Cam Clarke appeared in his 100th pro game of his career. Carter Johnson has points in three-straight (4 assists).

Wichita remains at home on Wednesday night to host Allen for the final home game of 2021 starting at 7:05 p.m.

