Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears enter the ice

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears enter the ice(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears close out 2021 when they face the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, then host the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, before opening 2022 on Saturday at Greenville.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. South Carolina Stingrays at 12 p.m. - New Bear's Eve

Saturday, Jan. 1 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

Purchase tickets for Dec. 31 vs. South Carolina

Purchase single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season!

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 13-12-1-0

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 4-6-0-0

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS: 4th of 7

ACTIVE LEADERS

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 27 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 12 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 15 assists

PIM LEADER: Chad Duchesne - 29 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jake Transit - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Atlanta Gladiators: 5-3 L

Luke Boka scored less than three minutes into the game to ignite a franchise-record teddy bear toss that saw 8,728 teddy bears and stuffed animals thrown to the ice and collected for children and families in need throughout Central Florida. The Gladiators reeled off four straight goals to build a 4-1 lead and held off a two-goal comeback attempt by the Solar Bears to secure the 5-3 final score.

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. Florida Everblades: 5-0 L

Tomas Vomacka stopped all 25 shots he faced for Florida as Orlando dropped its second game of the week.

Click to watch every Solar Bears game this season on FloHockey!

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk is tied for seventh in ECHL scoring with 27 points.

Orlando is fourth in road power-play percentage at 24.3% (9-for-37).

Brad Barone is first in the ECHL with a .937 save percentage.

Orlando is tied for fifth in shorthanded goals with five.

Luke Boka is fourth in rookie shooting percentage at 21.2% (7-for-33).

The Solar Bears are 8-2-0-0 when tied after the first period, with the most wins of any Eastern Conference team.

ï»¿Michael Brodzinski is tied for third among ECHL defensemen with 66 shots on goal.

Nominate a Pizza Hut Teacher of the Month Today!

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2021-22 season - here we will track their progress:

Zach Fucale* - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 1 GP, 1-0-0, 1.000%

Christopher Gibson* - Goaltender - Florida Panthers - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Connor Ingram* - Goaltender - Nashville Predators - 2 GP, 1-1-0, .906%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Colorado Avalanche - 19 GP, 13-5-0, .907%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Florida Panthers - 10 GP, 1g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 26 GP, 0g-6a

Garret Sparks - Goaltender - L.A. Kings - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.