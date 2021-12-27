IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Monday that they have recalled forward Riley McKay and goaltender Tom Aubrun from the Indy Fuel.

McKay, 22, returns to the IceHogs with 23 ECHL games under his belt. The Swan River, Manitoba native has tallied five goals, five assists and 109 penalty minutes for the Fuel this season. In his second year pro, McKay has played 13 AHL games for the IceHogs earning one assist and 25 penalty minutes.

Aubrun, 26, returns to Rockford after he was assigned to the Fuel prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. The French goaltender has appeared in four games for the Fuel this season earning a 4.33 goals-against average and a .856 save percentage. Aubrun has played three games at the AHL level earning a 3.94 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage.

McKay and Aubrun join the IceHogs ahead of a three-game in three-day New Year's stretch starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee, Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago.

