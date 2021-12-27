Cyclones Fall in OT to Komets, 5-4

December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Fort Wayne,IN- The Cyclones saw a 4-0 lead disappear, as the Komets tied the game to force overtime before Shawn Boudrias netted the game winner, giving Fort Wayne the 5-4 win over Cincinnati.

The Cyclones take their first post-regulation loss of the season, dropping to 15-11-1-0. Fort Wayne stays two points ahead of the 'Clones in the Central Division standings with a 15-7-3-0 mark.

- Louie Caporusso got the scoring started in what was the third straight period of Cyclones hockey in which the team scored three goals. 10:23 into the first, Lincoln Griffin sent a wrist shot from the slot to the pads of Fort Wayne's Bailey Brkin. The save was made, but the puck leaked behind Brkin and in the crease where Caporusso tucked home his seventh goal of the season.

- Gino Esteves scored twice, snapping a 16 game goalless drought. At the 16:49 mark, Nick Boka put a puck on Brkin that kicked free into the crease for Esteves to crash the net and score. Less than two minutes later, the rookie forward closed in from the right side to elevate a puck to the back of the goal, making it 3-0 late in the first period.

- After getting an assist, Boka unleashed a one-timer from the right circle during a Cincinnati power play in the second period to make it 4-0. The Cyclones went 1-for-4 on the man advantage, while the Komets went 0-for-2.

- Down 4-0, the Komets got their first goal 13:31 into the middle frame, when Matthew Barnaby collected a puck in a net-front scrum to slide it past Mat Robson.

- Fort Wayne notched a three goal third period, beginning with Anthony Petruzzelli's shorthanded goal over three minutes in. Chays Ruddy was in the penalty box for tripping. With Wyatt Ege controlling a puck from his end on the power play, Kellen Jones swiped it from the defenseman and forced the puck to Petruzzelli for the goal, making it 4-2.

- The multi-goal deficit remained until there was less than eight minutes to play. A puck that was shot from center ice banged off the boards behind Robson and ricocheted back to the goalie. Matt Alvaro was there to stab at the puck until it went through, making it 4-3.

- Cincinnati maintained a 4-3 lead and killed off a penalty in the final five minutes of the period, but with under a minute to go and the goaltender pulled, Connor Corcoran collected a puck in the right circle and rifled a shot by the glove of Robson, tying the game at four and sending it to overtime.

- Dajon Mingo was flagged for tripping during the 3-on-3 session, and one second after his penalty expired, Petruzzelli took a high slot drive to the net, where Boudrias found the rebound and tucked it by Robson to complete the Komet comeback.

- Robson is 10-6-1 on the season and made 29 saves. Brkin gets his first ECHL win with 20 stops.

After finishing a seven game road trip, the Cyclones return to Cincinnati Wednesday night to start a five game homestand, beginning with a pair of games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The 2020-2021 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 17. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.