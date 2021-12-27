Oilers Down Thunder on Back-To-Back Nights
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Oilers downed Wichita 3-2 on Monday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Eddie Matsushima opened the scoring 5:53 into the game, dancing in front of the crease before roofing a backhander over Evan Buitenhuis.
Sean Allen answered 13 seconds into the second period, wiring a slap shot home from the left point.
Duggie Lagrone put the Oilers back in front 2-1, tapping home a rebound from a Carson Denomie shot 3:07 into the final period. Dalton Skelly answered his youth teammates' goal 1:51 after, tying the game 2-2 with a goal from the left circle. Jack Doremus extended his point streak to eight games, stripping the puck from Skelly before lifting a backhander over Buitenhuis' short-side shoulder - winning the game for the Oilers.
The Oilers head up to Coralville, IA, to face the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021
- Tulsa Holds off Thunder on Monday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Down Thunder on Back-To-Back Nights - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Announce Several Roster Transactions - Jacksonville Icemen
- Cyclones Fall in OT to Komets, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Dickman Loaned to AHL Stockton - Wichita Thunder
- Former Oilers Captain Jim Wiley Passes Away at 71 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan - Idaho Steelheads
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Add Sizeable Rookie Forward Roelens - Maine Mariners
- Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed - Reading Royals
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Host Orlando, Travel to Atlanta for Three - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Monday Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.