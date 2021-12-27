Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve

Rapid City Rush defenseman Chase Harrison

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Chase Harrison has been placed on injured reserve.

Harrison heads to IR having appeared in 24 games for the Rush thus far this season. The fifth-year pro has three goals and five assists and has skated to a -1 plus/minus rating on the Rapid City blue line.

In a separate transaction, Zach Court has been activated from the reserve list.

Rapid City hits the ice on Monday night for the first of four games in six days against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

