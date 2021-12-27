Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 RESULTS: 0-1-0-0, 8-13-2-1 Overall

Sunday, December 26 - Fuel 4 at Fort Wayne 6:

Playing their first and only game of the week, the Indy Fuel traveled to Fort Wayne for the first time this season. Although coming back from a four-goal deficit, the Indy Fuel eventually fell to the Fort Wayne Komets 6-4 on Sunday evening.

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, December 28 - Fuel vs Norfolk (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Wednesday, December 29 - Fuel vs Norfolk (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Friday, December 31 - Fuel at Toledo (6:00 p.m. ET, Fifth Third Field)

Sunday, January 2 - Fuel vs Iowa (3:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

HOME COOKING

Following the holiday break, the Fuel will play four out of their next five games on home ice. Their lone road game will come on New Year's Eve when the Toledo Walleye host them for an outdoor contest at Fifth Third Field. Having earned a 6-4-0-0 record at home, the Fuel will need to string together wins to stay in playoff contention.

OIL DROPS:

Jan Mandat has two goals and an assist in his last two games

Spencer Watson has five goals and one assist in his last five games

With a goal and two assists on Sunday, Jared Thomas extended his point streak to 13 games

Mike Lee has one goal and three assists in his last two games

Lee is in 2nd in the ECHL in assists (20)

Lee leads all ECHL defensemen in assists

Griff Jeszka scored his first ECHL goal on Sunday night

Keoni Texeira has two goals and three assists in his last three games

Michael Lackey made his Fuel debut on Sunday stopping 29 shots

Team Notes

The Fuel will play four out of their next five games at home

Indy has earned a 6-4-0-0 record on home ice

Indy is 3rd in the ECHL in average penalty minutes (18.29)

The Fuel are 5-4-2-1 when scoring first

The Fuel have the 4th best power play in the ECHL (24.2%)

The Fuel are 26th in the ECHL on the PK (72.1%)

Indy is 7-1-0-0 when leading after 2 periods

The Fuel are averaging 3.46 goals for per game putting them in 7th in the league

The team is 25th in the ECHL in goals against (3.79)

