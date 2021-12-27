Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL announced on Monday that the Atlanta Gladiators at Jacksonville Icemen game scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 28) has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

Fans who purchased tickets to Tuesday's game will be contacted by an Icemen representative to assist in re-scheduling a game to attend in the future.

The Icemen's next scheduled home game is set for Wednesday, December 29 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

