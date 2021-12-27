Thunder Weekly, December 27

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home for the first time in two weeks to host Tulsa on Sunday. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Sunday, December 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Monday, December 27

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Hangover Hockey, Buy Tickets Here.

WICHITA

HOME: 6-5-2-0

AWAY: 4-8-0-0

OVERALL: 10-13-2-0

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Streak: 0-8-1-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 22 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Peter Crinella, 13

Assists: Brayden Watts, 17

Points: Jay Dickman, Peter Crinella, 24

+/-: Sean Allen, Nick Minerva, +3

PIM: Sean Allen, 67

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Wichita returned home last night to face longtime rival, Tulsa. It was the first time since December 10 that the Thunder had played at INTRUST Bank Arena. Wichita plays three of the next four games this week at home and will visit Kansas City on New Year's Eve.

FIREWORKS - Peter Crinella scored twice last night, giving him three multi-goal games this season. He leads the team with 13 goals and is tied for the team-lead with 24 points. The third-year forward needs six goals to equal his career-high that he set during his rookie year (19) and is eight points shy of his career-high in points.

PARTY FAVOR - Brayden Watts recorded two helpers last night. He has two points in back-to-back games. He has 23 points in 25 games this season. The second-year forward needs seven points to equal his rookie totals from a year ago.

SECONDS - Michal Stinil recorded his second goal of the season last night late in the second period. He has four points in seven games since joining the team.

NEW YEARS COUNTDOWN - Wichita has scored first in four-straight games. The Thunder have scored first in 14 games this season and have a 7-6-1 record when lighting the lamp first.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita has power play goals in three of the last four games. The Thunder are 10-for-48 on the man advantage at home (20.8%).

THUNDERBOLTS... Evan Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (1,277), first in saves (680) and tied for first in shootout wins (2)...Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella are tied for first with two shootout goals...Carter Johnson is tied for eighth in rookie scoring (18 points)...Sean Allen is tied for eighth in penalty minutes (67) and tied for third in major penalties (5)...Cam Clarke is tied for ninth among defenseman with 12 assists...Wichita is 5-2-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 5-2-0 when leading after two...

ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021

