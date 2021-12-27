ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced that tonight's game between the Reading Royals at Worcester Railers scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
A make-up date has not been announced at this time.
IMPORTANT TICKET INFORMATION
All tickets and offers will be honored on the make-up date or can be applied to another game during the 2021-22 season. Season tickets will be valid for the make-up date or can be exchanged for a different game during the 2021-22 season.
For any further questions, call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750.
