Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (16-8-1) exit their holiday break and begin the new calendar year with a New Year's Weekend in Texas.

LAST WEEK...

No Games Last Week

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 31 @ Allen Americans - 5:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, January 1 @ Allen Americans - 6:05 p.m. MT

Sunday, January 2 @ Allen Americans - 3:05 p.m. MT

The Steelheads come out of their holiday break with their first trip to Texas and a three-game weekend against the Allen Americans. The Steelheads begin the road portion of their eight-game season series with the Americans after taking two of three games in November to claim the home portion of the season set. The Steelheads and Americans meet five more times in Allen with the remaining two games in early March. Both teams have split their last 12 games since the start of the 2019-20 season with a 6-4-2 record for the Steelheads, who are 20-11-5 overall against the Americans as well as 8-5-2 at Allen Event Center.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

4 For $50 Family Friday: Get four tickets, four Double R Ranch hot dogs, and four Pepsis for just $50 and bring out the whole family for a Friday night with the Steelheads. Limited availability that sell out fast, so go to idahosteelheads.com to get yours today.

$2 Beer Wednesday: $2 beers are back for every Wednesday night game during the 2021-22 season. The second of 11 $2 Beer Wednesdays comes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 against the Allen Americans. Get your seats at idahosteelheads.com or call 331-TIXS.

ICCU Hat Giveaway: The third giveaway night of the season comes on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:10 p.m. when the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads hat, courtesy of Idaho Central Credit Union. Tickets are available by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads exit the holidays with the lowest goals against (50) in the ECHL through 25 games with the only other team sitting sub-60 goals being Newfoundland (53), who has four fewer games played.

- The Steelheads play nine of their next 12 games on the road through January 23. This will be their first long road stretch since November, and the team is 5-4-0-1 on the road.

- Forward Luc Brown has climbed the rookie scoring standings with 17 points (8-9-17) through 25 games, sitting tied for 12th among ECHL rookies. Teammate Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (9-7-16) sits tied for 14th.

- Defenseman Darren Brady still leads Steelheads defensemen in scoring with 14 points (4-10-14) and its tied for 17th among ECHL defensemen in total scoring.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 10 - A.J. White

ASSISTS: 14 -A.J. White

POINTS: 24 - A.J. White

PP GOALS: 4 - A.J. White

SH GOALS: 1 - Will Merchant

GW GOALS: 2 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk/Zack Andrusiak/Colton Kehler/Kyle Marino/Colby McAuley

PIMS: 38 - Colby McAuley

PLUS/MINUS: +16 - Casey Johnson

SHOTS: 80 - Luc Brown

WINS 7 - Jake Kupsky

GAA: 1.65 - Jake Kupsky

SAVE %: .935 - Matt Jurusik

2021-22 Mountain Division Standings

1. Utah 17-8-1-0 35 pts

2. STEELHEADS 16-8-1-0 33 pts

3. Tulsa 12-9-0-1 25 pts

4. Rapid City 11-12-1-2 25 pts

5. Kansas City 11-13-1-0 23 pts

6. Wichita 10-13-2-0 22 pts

7. Allen 8-9-3-0 19 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All road games during the 2021-22 regular season are broadcast on local radio and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins 20 minutes before puck drop on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloSports.

The Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2021-22 season on 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. Listen to the long-form podcast-style format to get you more in-depth conversations and information from players, alumni and others from the hockey world.

The Steelheads return from the holiday break on Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans from Allen Event Center and come back to Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

