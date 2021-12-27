ECHL Transactions - December 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 27, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Kai Edmonds, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Aaron Ryback, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG

Add Bailey Conger, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Samuel Harvey, G loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Will Graber, F recalled by Hershey

Greenville:

Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (claimed from Reading) [12/26]

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Idaho:

Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Colton Point, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Colby McAuley, F loaned to Hershey

Indy:

Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Bryce Misley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F loaned to Hershey

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D loaned to Hartford

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford

Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford

Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Kalamazoo:

Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Kansas City:

Add Connor Fries, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Kile, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nick Master, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Westin Michaud, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Maxime St-Cyr, F suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Reading:

Add Garret Cockerill, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve

Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve

Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)

South Carolina:

Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey

Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey

Toledo:

Add Ryan Lowney, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Marcus Vela, F loaned to Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

Add Mathieu Brisebois, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Philippe Charbonneau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Christophe Losier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nicolas Lariviere, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba

Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG

Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jay Dickman, F loaned to Stockton

Worcester:

Add Brennan Feasey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Will Cullen, D recalled by Bridgeport

