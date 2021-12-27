ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 27, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Kai Edmonds, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Michael Turner, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Aaron Ryback, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tyler Parks, G recalled by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG
Add Bailey Conger, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Samuel Harvey, G loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Jiri Patera, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Will Graber, F recalled by Hershey
Greenville:
Add Mike Gornall, F added to active roster (claimed from Reading) [12/26]
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Idaho:
Add Conor Landrigan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Colton Point, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Colby McAuley, F loaned to Hershey
Indy:
Delete Riley McKay, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Bryce Misley, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevin Kozlowski, G recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Ford, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Add Jacob Friend, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F loaned to Hershey
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D loaned to Hartford
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Hartford
Delete Zach Berzolla, D recalled by Hartford
Delete Jake Elmer, F recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Kalamazoo:
Delete Max Humitz, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Kansas City:
Add Connor Fries, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Brycen Martin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Kile, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Pascal Laberge, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nick Master, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Westin Michaud, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Maxime St-Cyr, F suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Zach Court, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Reading:
Add Garret Cockerill, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from reserve
Add Anthony Gagnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve
Delete David Drake, D placed on reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/27)
South Carolina:
Delete Ryan Bednard, G recalled by Hershey
Delete Macoy Erkamps, D recalled by Hershey
Toledo:
Add Ryan Lowney, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Dickinson, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Gordi Myer, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Marcus Vela, F loaned to Hershey
Trois-Rivières:
Add Mathieu Brisebois, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Philippe Charbonneau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Christophe Losier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nicolas Lariviere, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andre Bouvet-Morrissette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Manitoba
Delete Kevin Poulin, G recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Justin Duncan, G added as EBUG
Add Gehrett Sargis, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Garrett Schmitz, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jay Dickman, F loaned to Stockton
Worcester:
Add Brennan Feasey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Will Cullen, D recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 27, 2021
- Former Oilers Captain Jim Wiley Passes Away at 71 - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 27 - ECHL
- Tuesday's Icemen Game Postponed - Jacksonville Icemen
- Tuesday's Game in Jacksonville Postponed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Darren Brady Returns, Steelheads Sign Conor Landrigan - Idaho Steelheads
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- IceHogs Recall Mckay and Aubrun from Indy - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Weekly Report - December 27, 2021 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Ink Defenseman Ryan Lowney - Toledo Walleye
- Mariners Add Sizeable Rookie Forward Roelens - Maine Mariners
- Garreffa Recalled by Barracuda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Postponement of Railers Game Monday December 27 - Worcester Railers HC
- Game at Worcester Monday Night Postponed - Reading Royals
- Weekly Preview: Everblades Host Orlando, Travel to Atlanta for Three - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday: Monday Series Opener in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Weekly, December 27 - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Get Back to Work in Monday Night Matchup with Worcester - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Weekly - December 27, 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Chase Harrison Placed on Injured Reserve - Rapid City Rush
- Bednard and Erkamps Recalled to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 10 - Indy Fuel
- Weekly Roundup: Glads Ready to Ring in New Year at Home - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Weekly : Week 10 - K-Wings Ring in the New Year Oilers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Icemen Win 8th Straight; Take Top Spot in ECHL - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.